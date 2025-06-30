Pennsylvania Street Grass Fire—Klog 100.7 News

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged, but a grass fire did break out yesterday afternoon in the Columbia Valley Gardens area of Longview.

The Longview Fire Department says firefighters responded at 1:11pm to 3286 Pennsylvania Street. There, they found a roughly 50-by-50-foot fire that had been ignited by a lawnmower that caught fire. The blaze reportedly grew rapidly but was quickly extinguished. A video of firefighters working to contain the flames on the Longview Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Longview Fire says this serves as a reminder that we are in fire season and urges people to be cautious—especially with fireworks as the 4th of July approaches. They also remind the public to be careful when using outdoor equipment during this time of year.