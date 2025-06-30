100% of Homeless Kelso High School Seniors Graduate—Klog 100.7 News

Kelso High School once again had a group of students overcome the odds. The school has reported that all 20 of their Class of 2025 seniors currently experiencing homelessness graduated earlier this month. Together, they earned an average GPA of 2.8—a B- average—and collectively received $21,750 in scholarships.

Two of the seniors graduated with honor cords, and all 20 have post-graduation plans that include college, the military, trade school, or an internship.

This marks the second year in a row—and just the third time ever—that the Kelso School District has achieved a 100% graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness during their senior year.