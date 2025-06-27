Paula Lurene Allen: January 21, 1955 – May 19, 2025

KELSO- It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Paula Lurene Allen of Kelso, Washington. Paula passed away on May 19, 2025, at the age of 70 with her husband of 46 years Keneith H. Allen by her side and surrounded by loved ones.

Paula was known by her loving spouse and soul mate as his Cinderella.

Paula was born in Portland, Oregon in 1955 and a few days after her birth, she was adopted by her devoted and doting mother, Dorothy and her father Frank Swiderski of Longview, Washington. Both parents proceeded her in death. She was known as Little Dot after her mother.

Paula has one estranged son and a daughter Tammy (son-in-law Bill) who live out of town. Paula has one brother, David F. Swiderski (late sister-in-law Vivian “Beth”), pastor of Cowlitz Way Baptist Church, sister-in-law Pam Allen (late brother-in-law Gary), brother-in-law Keith, brother-in-law Larry Allen (late sister-in-law Dee).

Paula has some special nieces and nephews; Chelsea Lee (Clifton), Lloyd Allen (Amanda), Chuck Tennet (Darleen), Nicole Tennet, and late Matt Tennet. Many great nieces and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a very special caregiver, Sible, who took wonderful care of her.

Paula graduated from Mark Morris High School. After having children, she later went on to continue her education at the local college in the medical field and worked many years as a CNA.

Some of Paula’s hobbies included going to the beach, river, swimming, camping, going on drives, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests donations be made in Paula’s name directly to your favorite charity, the American Lung Association, or to the American Cancer Society.

Services will be held at a later date.