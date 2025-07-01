Pedestrian Hit On I-5 in Vancouver—Klog 100.7 News

A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning on I-5 in Vancouver after reportedly running into traffic.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 37-year-old Terrace McTier of Portland was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on I-5 just past milepost 1, approaching the I-5 bridge, when a pedestrian walking along the right shoulder suddenly ran across lane one and into lane two. He was struck around 1:30pm by McTier’s Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was a male, but his identity has not yet been confirmed. It is still unclear why he entered the freeway.