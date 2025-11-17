Semi Flips on I-5 in Castle Rock Near Exit 49—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a pretty wild scene on I-5 in Castle Rock Sunday morning, after a semi-truck flipped and completely blocked the roadway.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. at Exit 49 on northbound I-5. According to the Washington State Patrol, the truck was heading north when the driver, 25-year-old Mahkdeep Singh of Queens, New York, lost control. The truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and flipped onto its side.

All three lanes were blocked for several hours, causing major backups as crews worked to clear the scene, for awhile exit 49 had to be used as a detour. Singh was injured and taken to St. John Medical Center. He reportedly wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and has been cited for second-degree negligent driving.