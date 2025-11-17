Man Critically Stabbed By Stranger at Lake Sacajawea Sunday—KLOG 100.7 News

One person was critically injured after being stabbed by a stranger at Lake Sacajawea on Sunday night.

Around 7:30pm, officers responded to the scene near Kessler Elementary, at about 20th Ave and E. Kessler Blvd. Reportedly, 33-year-old Ryan J. Klingler of Longview and a 26-year-old male bumped into each other while walking opposite directions. This brought on a physical fight between the two, ending with Klingler allegedly stabbing the other man, who name hasn’t yet been released.



Captain Tim Watson of the Longview Police Department said the two men were previously unacquainted.



The victim was taken to St. John with a life-threatening wound to his torso. His current condition is unknown.



Klingler was taken into custody without further incident just over a mile away, in the 800 block of 32nd Ave in Longview. He has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.