Randolph Steven Kapela: September 2, 1936 — November 2, 2025

SILVER LAKE- Randolph “Cap” Kapela, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a man of brilliant intellect and compassionate spirit, joined his beloved wife, Jean, in Heaven on November 2, 2025, at Legacy Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was 89 years old.

Born on September 2, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Ben and Francis Kapela, Cap was a devoted Christian who held a steadfast belief in the Holy Bible. Cap enlisted with the USMC, where he was able to expand his passion and personal growth, which helped lead to his success in life. After his duty, he moved west, where he applied his engineering mind to found and operate Mobile Marine Welding. His quick wit and analytical leadership made him a highly respected professional. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to colleagues, and commitment to quality, he approached every endeavor with innovation and fair practice, relying on his sharp intellect and problem-solving skills.

Cap visited many churches in his community every Sunday, finding deep meaning in serving others. He and Jean’s donations to feed people were unprecedented, reflecting their profound commitment to Christian charity. A man of quiet integrity and boundless patience, Cap’s greatest joy was found in simple moments: studying scripture, sharing thoughtful conversations, and cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines.

Cap was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Debbie Flick, his son, Gary Ice, and his cherished wife, Jean Kapela, who passed away eight years ago in 2017. They were married on March 3, 1978, in Everett, Washington, beginning a devoted partnership that lasted 39 years. He is survived by his son, Todd Ice (and wife Denise) of Wenatchee, Washington; his son, Steve Kapela; his daughter, Anita Briggs of Toledo, Ohio; and his best friend, Ernie Li of Berkeley, California; and his loving grandchildren: Kelsey Pipkin, Kyler Ice (and wife Rachel), and Kecia Ice, and great-grandchildren Dominick, Lincoln, Hallee, and Asher of Washington; and grandchildren in Toledo, Ohio, including Tiffany Sliwiński Trzciński, Crystal Sliwiński, Brandon Maine, Ryan Briggs, Ciara, and Erin Tower, as well as nieces and nephews, many great grandkids and great great grandkids. He leaves behind a legacy defined by intellectual curiosity and unwavering kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission, 3rd Northwest 3rd Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97209.