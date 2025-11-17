Darlene Little: February 5, 1938 — November 12, 2025

LONGVIEW- Darlene was born in Bellingham Washington to Robert and Sadie (Swart) Mitchell and spent her childhood in Nooksack. The family later moved to West Wiser Lake Road where Darlene graduated from Meridian High School in 1956. In school, she played the saxophone and was active in many social circles.

She met Robert Little at a mutual friend’s wedding and they hit it off. They were married in 1958 and moved to Boston where Bob served in the Naval Reserves for two years. The family moved to West Seattle and lived there until his death in 1970 from an industrial accident. A couple of years after his death she and her three children Laurie, Tom, and Rick moved up to Lynden to be closer to her family.

Darlene was a stay-at-home mom who was a big supporter of her three children’s activities. She was involved in Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and The Order of Rainbow Girls where she was Mother Advisor.

When Darlene’s children were older, she went to work part time at a clothing store then later worked for Puget Power, in Ferndale, where she worked as an Office Manager before retiring.

After her daughter Laurie was tragically killed in an automobile accident, she always kept in contact with Laurie’s husband, Todd Kruger, her granddaughter, Shalise, and his extended family. When Todd remarried, Darlene embraced his wife Sherry as part of the family and included everyone in family events. Todd and Sherry added to the family when they had their daughter Katelyn to whom Darlene became another grandma.

Darlene loved Soap Operas. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful were her favorites. She also loved sports and always followed the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and the Portland Trailblazers.

She loved going out to lunch with friends or breakfast after church at Omelettes and More and Applebee’s.

Darlene was a very strong and independent woman, who was active in her community. In Lynden, she joined the Lynden Lions Club where she served on many committees and board positions. When she moved to Longview, she transferred her membership to the Kelso Lions Club where she served in many leadership roles, including President. She was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, which she was proud of. Darlene loved singing in church choirs.

Darlene was devoted to church fellowship. She was a member of Longview Community Church and was active in the Ruth Circle and Senior Adult Ministries (SAM) where she was in charge for several years and organized outings for the group.

A lover of animals, Darlene loved sitting on her back deck watching the squirrels and birds eat out of their feeders and laughing when her dog Lucy would chase the squirrels.

Darlene was an avid reader. She was actively involved in Sweet Adelines, singing bass and in a quartet called Quarter Notes. Her quartet released a CD of their favorite songs.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Diana) Little of Maple Valley, Washington, and Rick (Lorraine) Little of Longview, Washington. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Shalise (Jay) Turner, Trevor (Ashley) Little, Lance (Nicole) Little, and Amy “AJ” Little. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, David (Tracy) Little, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who cherished her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Little; her daughter, Laurie Little Kruger; her daughter-in-law, Renee Little; and her brother, Robert Mitchell.