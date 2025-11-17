Wendell Wayne Werner: June 19, 1949 – November 11, 2025

KELSO- Wendell Werner passed away on November 11th with his family and his best friend, Dale King, right by his side. Wendell was a hardworking man, proud of the life he had created, making friends wherever he would go, and showing a kindness that are these days unheard of. He was an outdoorsman -fishing, hunting, crabbing, and clam digging was where he loved to spend his time. He was a lover of old cars, and he was excellent at turning any one of them into show room quality. He loved his dogs, and we know that they will be wagging their tales when they see him. We will miss him so much. He was a huge part of so many people’s lives… losing him is a loss nobody could be prepared for.

Those waiting to see him again one day… his wife, Brenda Werner. His daughters and son in laws, Summer and Jimmy Dandorf, and Wendy and Jay Jensen. His brother Dwayne Werner and wife Judy Werner. His sisters Anne Werner and Patricia Dang. His grandkids Haley Jensen, Lauren Daigle, and Macabe Jensen. His great grandkids, Aubree, Koenn, Lawson, Juliet, and Brooks. As well as so many more family and friends he truly cared for.

Until we see you again Pops… we will miss you.