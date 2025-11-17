Man Shoots Himself at Triangle Center—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Officers were seen with their guns drawn at Longview’s Triangle Center Friday morning after a gunshot was fired inside a vehicle.

Around 8:30 a.m., a man called 911 saying he was having suicidal thoughts and intended to shoot himself. He later pulled the trigger, shooting himself in the chest with a shotgun.

When officers arrived, they drew their weapons and ordered the man to get out of the vehicle and lie on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His current condition is not known.