Fatal DUI Crash West of Adna—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was one death and multiple injuries in a DUI crash last night on State Route 6 in Lewis County, between Adna and Pe Ell.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at milepost 34. Troopers report that 19-year-old Bryan Mauricio Correa of Centralia was driving westbound in an Acura sedan when he crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Aveo driven by 22-year-old Omar Barojas Medina of Poulsbo.

First responders found Mauricio Correa, Barojas Medina, and all three of his passengers injured and in need of hospitalization. One passenger from the Aveo, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at Providence Centralia Hospital. WSP says that passenger and one other in the Aveo were not wearing seatbelts.

Mauricio Correa is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.