Second Juvenile Suspect Charged in the Drive By Shooting on West Side Highway in Lexington—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another juvenile suspect in connection with last Friday’s drive-by shooting in Lexington. A 16-year-old male turned himself in on Tuesday and has been booked on charges of 1st-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of West Side Highway near Riverside Park. Four individuals were shot, including another alleged shooter—also a 16-year-old male—who was arrested at the hospital the day of the shooting. Updates on the conditions of those involved have not been released, though all are expected to survive.

Investigators initially described the incident as stemming from a domestic situation. The case remains under active investigation, and no further information has been disclosed at this time.