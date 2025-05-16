Log Truck Crash on NB I-5 North of Castle Rock—Klog 100.7 News

Traffic was a mess on northbound I-5 just north of Castle Rock Thursday morning after a log truck and a pickup collided, blocking two of the freeway’s three lanes.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. near milepost 54 by the Toutle River Rest Area. According to the Washington State Patrol, 38-year-old Jared Petersen of Arlington was driving a Ford F-450 northbound when he was struck from behind by a log truck driven by 28-year-old Trevin Bryd of Rochester.

The impact caused Bryd to lose control of the log truck, which hit the left shoulder barrier and came to rest blocking the middle and far left lanes. The log truck was not loaded and no injuries were reported.

Bryd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators said drugs or alcohol were not factors, but Bryd has been cited for following too closely. It was not reported how long the freeway remained partially blocked.