Russell Pierce Bartlett: January 12, 1949 – February 12, 2026

COLUMBIA CITY- Russell P. Bartlett passed away on Feb. 12, 2026, at the age of 77. He was born in St. Helens on Jan. 12, 1949, and grew up in Columbia City, OR. He left behind a legacy of quiet strength, generosity, and an unwavering dedication to those he loved. He will be remembered as a devoted family man and a trustworthy friend.

Born with a natural curiosity and a strong work ethic, Russell approached life with determination and great humility. He was a skilled Tool and Die Maker and worked hard to create his own business, R & C Tool and Die. He was well respected by those he worked with and those who did business with him. Russell took tremendous pride in his work and accomplishments. Russell enjoyed the simple, meaningful moments with his family and friends. Whether offering practical advice, lending a helping hand, or sharing a warm laugh, he had a way of making others feel valued.

Russell’s greatest joy was his family. He treasured his wife, his children, and their spouses, and adored all seven of his grandchildren! He loved his two surviving sisters, Sandra Bullis, Jeannie Schenk, and his surviving sister-in-law, Dona Hadley. His love was steadfast and expressed more through actions than words, and this formed the foundation of a life well-lived.

He loved sports and spent years coaching his children in soccer, baseball, and basketball, as well as many other people’s children. He experienced wonderful happiness seeing Carson and Ross play college basketball together at Pacific University. In his younger years, he was an avid, successful runner and received many awards, medals, and trophies. Russell very much-loved spending time on the river, living on a houseboat, water skiing, swimming, boating, and fishing.

The river was one of his favorite places.

Those who knew Russell will remember his patience, integrity, and his enduring kindness. He always believed in doing what was right, working hard, and treating people with respect.

Russell served in the navy for four years and was a Vietnam Veteran. While serving, he received a Meritorious Unit Commendation, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea,) a Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Vietnam Service Medal. He served on two aircraft carriers: the USS Hornet and the USS Constellation. One of his proudest moments was when he was able to witness his aircraft carrier retrieving the Apollo 11 astronauts (first men on the moon).

Russell’s memory will be carried forward by his family, friends, and all those lives he touched. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy of love, strength, empathy and caring will remain in the hearts of all of those who loved him.

Russell is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pamela Reynolds, his children: Dr. Ross H. Bartlett, Carson F. Bartlett, Olivia D.R. Eaton, and their spouses: Amanda Loupin-Bartlett, Dr. Melissa Bartlett, and Lucas Eaton. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, and 2 nieces, who were like his daughters, who he helped raise: Sherri Niemeyer and Krystal Reynolds Gainer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Elks Lodge on April 11, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Please come and join the family and share any thoughts, experiences, or memories and help us celebrate a life well lived.