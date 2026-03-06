Delia Agnes Godfrey: December 16, 1925 — March 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- A life filled with adventure, laughter and love came to a 100 year end as Delia Agnes Godfrey took her final journey on March 2, 2026. Her zest for life touched all who knew her.

She loved the Lord, with all her heart, mind, body and soul. And never would shy away from letting people know how much Jesus meant to her.

She was a social butterfly, always willing to make a friend, never one to talk bad about anyone and never spilled any gossip.

Walt Disney said, “Growing old is mandatory but growing up is optional.” And boy did she live that. She wanted to make the milestone of 100 years young and on December 16th, 2025 she achieved that goal. No, it was not the frigid day like when she was born in Rolla, ND to Josephine and Dosithe Lagasse back in 1925 but it was still cold, at least for Washington State. She married her love, Walter (Bud) Godfrey, in 1949 and together they had a daughter, Celeste Marie.

Her best friend was her granddaughter, Courtney Lynn. Together they were always baking, sewing, crocheting, watching Disney movies, playing Aggravation and the list goes on and on, including sneaking cookies when they weren’t supposed to or shaking presents under the Christmas tree.

She was an avid Bingo player, where she’d kick everyone’s butt. I’m surprised some places would allow her to return after the whoppin’ she gave them.

And what was her favorite Disney movie, you may ask? That would be “Cinderella”. She appreciated her hard work and coming from nothing to the princess the people cherished. Being one of sixteen children, she came from very little and worked hard for 40+ years in cosmetology. She became the princess of her loved ones’ hearts.

She stayed sassy to the very end, complaining about, “why do I need to live with all these old people?” Even though she was one of the oldest where she lived.

She adored her son-in-law Bob; she loved her daughter Celeste, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Not a day will go by that we won’t miss you.

Her adventure here on earth will conclude with a funeral mass:

Friday, March 13th at 11am

St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, WA Rosary at 10:30am