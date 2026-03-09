The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office Released Details on Two Guilty Verdicts Last Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office said they were busy last week. On Monday, the district court deputy prosecutors had two trials in one day, and both resulted in guilty verdicts.

In the first trial, Jenna Harden was found guilty of fourth-degree assault after evidence at trial showed she had pushed and slapped a male neighbor during a property dispute. The incident was caught on video by the victim.

The next trial was for a superspeeder who was drunk driving. Izabel Lee was found guilty of DUI after a trooper stopped her on the freeway after she was clocked at 107 miles per hour. After being pulled over, Lee showed multiple signs of impairment, and her blood alcohol content was found to be .119.