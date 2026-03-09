Commercial Fire At Red Lion Hotel—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A massive cloud of smoke was seen across Kelso on Saturday afternoon and evening after a fire broke out at the Red Lion Hotel.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm on Kelso Drive just before 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived, they reported smoke coming from the front of the building and upgraded the call to a working commercial fire, bringing in additional agencies from around the area. All guests and employees were evacuated as firefighters began suppression efforts.

Crews remained on scene overnight monitoring and extinguishing pockets of fire. On Sunday morning, firefighters returned with heavy equipment provided by the property owners to remove hazardous debris and access key areas for the investigation.

Between about 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., crews reduced the building’s center section—including the front desk and ballroom areas—to a pile of rubble and applied water to remaining hot spots. By 3 p.m. Sunday, crews cleared the scene and turned the property back over to the owners.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators say they are close to completing their investigation, and the cause will be released when it is finalized.