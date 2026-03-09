MAGGIE (LINDA) LEE SCHRADER: October 15, 1953 – March 3, 2026

KELSO- Maggie Lee Schrader of Little Valley, New York, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026, at her home in Kelso, Washington.

Maggie was a cherished sister, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Grace Schrader; her sister, Paula Berrier; her brother, Allen Schrader; and her youngest daughter, Jennifer Laurel Hornstein (Kovak‑Schrader). She is survived by her sister, Catherine Binger (Roy); her eldest daughter and son‑in‑law, Candyce (Candy Hahn) and Kevin Dostert; her five grandchildren, Dylan Couch (Cayla), Courtney Couch, Mackenzy Couch, Damon Hornstein, and Grace Hornstein; and Keith Bejema, the dear friend who stood by her side through many chapters of her life. And lastly, her beloved dog, Quivers.

Maggie lived with a free spirit and an open heart, following life wherever the wind carried her. She embraced the world on her own terms, with courage, and independence. After sixteen years bound by a wheelchair, she is now free to walk, run, and dance with the loved ones who went before her.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Rest in peace Maggie.