Bill Ammon Having his “Final Community Support Drive”—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After many decades of community support, Bill Ammons is spearheading what he says will be his final community support drive.

This time, it’s a cereal drive taking place throughout the month of March. The goal is to collect 500 boxes of cereal to donate to the Community House on Broadway.

Community members are asked to bring unopened boxes of cereal with a current fresh date to the Community House at 1107 Broadway Street in downtown Longview.