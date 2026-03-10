Two Collisions Within 10 Minutes on I-5 in Kelso—Classic HIts 100.7 KLOG News

There was major traffic on I-5 in Kelso yesterday afternoon after two different crashes within about 10 minutes of each other right in the same area, one in the southbound lanes and the other in the northbound lanes.

The first crash involved six different vehicles and happened right at Exit 39 near milepost 40 at 1:53 p.m. All the vehicles had been going southbound when a 2022 Ford Bronco driven by 57-year-old Steven Browning of Portland was traveling too fast and spun out. This led to two other vehicles leaving the left shoulder trying to avoid the Bronco. One of those vehicles struck another vehicle, which caused a chain reaction, resulting in six total vehicles—five cars and one truck—being involved.

Four people involved were hospitalized with injuries: Steven Browning and his passenger, 52-year-old Erin Browning of Beaverton, as well as 78-year-old Richard Whittaker and his passenger, 73-year-old Margaret Gardner, both of Bellingham. Everyone involved had been wearing a seatbelt.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office says the collision was caused by Steven Browning going too fast for conditions. He has been cited, and they do not believe that any drugs or alcohol were involved.

At just after 2 p.m., a second crash occurred around milepost 39 of northbound I-5 just before the mall.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that 68-year-old Michael Bullene of Washougal was traveling in the left lane when he lost control of his 2019 GMC Sierra and struck the guardrail on the left shoulder. This then led to his truck veering back into the left lane and hitting a 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by 26-year-old Katerina Reisch of Ocean Park. Both were taken from the scene by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for their injuries. They both had been wearing seatbelts, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Bullene has been cited for driving too fast for conditions.

In both the northbound and southbound lanes, traffic was reportedly affected for over an hour.