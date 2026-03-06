3/6-3/8/2026 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

Watch the classic story Charlotte’s Web by LCC Drama. Shows are Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the LCC Rose Center for the Performing Arts.

Step back in time with the LCC Symphonic Band’s Courtly Airs and Dances, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Center for the Arts.

See the Farnsdale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Murder Mystery at Stageworks Northwest. It is a comedy running weekends through March 15. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will be performing a free concert at the Columbia Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Golden West Brass is a quintet that honors our nation through musical excellence.

Saturday:

The MERK Market presents “Come to Paris!” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MERK in downtown Longview. It’s a French-inspired community market featuring great local vendors, delicious food and hands-on experiences.

Columbia Health Services hosts the 2nd annual Columbia County Day of Service on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens. Various mobile health services will be provided at this free health and information fair.

Want to volunteer, or find volunteers for a community project or nonprofit? Come to the Volunteer Fair at the Longview Public Library, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a music lover’s heaven at the Cowlitz County Event Center. The 12th annual Longview Record and Music Collectors Show is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is just $5. Early entry from 10 a.m. to noon is $15.

The Portland-based Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing performs “Animals” for its 20th anniversary at the Columbia Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Warm up for St. Patrick’s Day with the Brownsmead Flats, performing “Crabgrass” music (bluegrass with a maritime flavor) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, also known as the Birkenfeld Theatre.