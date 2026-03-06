Rep. Glusenkamp Perez Votes for DHS Funding Again

Four House Democrats went against their party yesterday and voted in favor of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill that would end the partial government shutdown.

Our local congresswoman, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, was one of those Democrats to join Republicans on the measure. She had previously also voted yes on a similar DHS bill passed back in January. That vote, however, took place before the death of 37-year-old Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of immigration agents, which sparked outrage among Democrats and calls for changes to ICE.

Republicans have been pressuring Democrats to support the bill in the wake of the ongoing war, saying there could be terror threats. Representative Gluesenkamp Perez has not publicly stated why she supported the bill this time. Back in January, she wrote, “In a DHS shutdown, ICE would continue operating with limited oversight thanks to funding in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which I voted against. Meanwhile, agencies like the Coast Guard or FEMA—and communities like mine—would take the hit.”