Castle Rock Police Department Provides Details on Tuesday Pursuit—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Castle Rock Police Department has provided further details on that high-speed chase Tuesday morning that eventually led to the suspect vehicle flipping on the freeway near Centralia.

At around 10:30 a.m., a Castle Rock officer found the suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima, on Delameter after the Washington State Patrol had reported that it eluded a trooper on I-5 North. When the Castle Rock officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed north on West Side Highway. The pursuit eventually continued onto South Military Road and then onto State Route 505 East. After crossing into Lewis County, the suspect went back onto I-5 North and reached speeds of over 125 miles per hour.

The driver, 20-year-old Marc-Anthony Houston of Kent, crashed at milepost 81 on the freeway. Houston and his passenger, 20-year-old Darious Robertson of Auburn, then reportedly tried to flee the vehicle, leaving a 19-year-old female from Kent and her infant child in the car. Both men were taken into custody a short time later, and the female was also arrested.

All three were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail after being medically treated and are facing multiple charges. The baby was cleared of any injuries and is now with CPS for custody.