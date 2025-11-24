Roy Leslie Barnes: September 26, 1933 — November 14, 2025

KALAMA- Roy Leslie Barnes passed away peacefully at his home in Kalama, Washington on November 14, 2025. Roy (also known by some of his family as John) was born on September 26, 1933 in Colinton, Alberta. He was born half way between the barn and the house, while his mother, Mary, was taking care of the animals and his father, Chester, was working. Roy was the 5th of 11 children.

Roy’s family moved to the Bozeman, Montana area where he grew up. His first job was setting pins in a bowling alley. When he was older, he worked on a farm with one of his brothers driving plow horses. There he learned to love horses.

He enlisted in the US Army and spent two winters in Korea. He was honorably discharged and moved out to Washington State. He worked at the Mint Farms in Longview, Washington for a short period, before getting a job at the LongBell mill.

Roy met his future wife Olive Em Rose Hardman and married her on May 25, 1957.

In 1953, Roy got a job at Columbia Veneer (later purchased by Pope & Talbot plywood). He worked there for 26 years. He was the union president at the time of its closure. In 1979, he was hired by Reynolds Metals He worked for both the cable plant and the reduction plant . Roy retired from Reynolds in 1995.

Roy was involved in Little League coaching and girl scout activities. He was a founding member of the Chinook Elders as chief elder and supported the Kalama teams by attending their games. He enjoyed watching Mariners and Seahawks games and attended some Seahawks games in person. He also enjoyed playing pinochle, Liverpool rummy, solitaire, marbles, bowling and puzzles, He enjoyed the slot machines at the local casinos. He enjoyed going to woodcarving and woodworking shows. Maybe his favorite was collecting carousels.

In his later years, he enjoyed travelling, His travels included going to Spain, Canada (including the crossing of a suspension bridge and tour of a home bade of 600,000 embalming fluid bottles), Washington DC, Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse monument at the World’s Biggest Shopping Mall in Minnesota.

Roy and Olive (Polly) had 5 children, Earle (Gracie) Barnes, Lorena (Don) Allman, Delia Washington, Sharon Barnes and Chester Barnes. They had 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Roy is survived by a brother Joe (Margaret) Barnes and a sister Aloma Proutt.

He is survived by his son, Earle (Gracie) Barnes, his daughter Lorena (Don) Allman and his daughter Delia Washington.

His is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Crystal (Scott) Tift, Christopher (Erica) Snell, Toby (Liz) Snell, Jeramy (Crystal) Allman, Jason Allman, Sabrina Brockmueller, Jo (Korry) Gilbert and Shyla Barnes.

He is survived by 19 great grandchildren: Brianna (Geoff) Nelson, Alyssa (Brogan) Vossen, Soren (Lexi) Snell, Justice Snell, Auston Snell, Baylee Snell, Amelia Snell, Justin Allman, Jesse Allman, Jackson Allman, Mahalley Brockmueller, Shayann Brockmueller, Zach Barnes, Evyn Gilbert, Kaleb Gilbert, Adriana Gilbert, Winter Jade, McKenna Ray and Jacari Lynn.

He is survived by 6 great great grandchildren: Kylee Nelson, Malachai Nelson, Parker Vossen, Paige Vossen, Payden Vossen and Delilah Snell.

He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife Olive, parents Chester and Mary Barnes, four brothers: Marvin, Wilbur, Robert, and JC Barnes, four sisters: Nadine Shorter, Roberta Barnes, Laverne Barnes and Alberta Sharkey, a daughter Sharon Barnes and his son Chester Roy Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice.