Friday:

The Christmas Market at the Oak Tree runs Friday from 5–9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Grab a drink and get your holiday shopping done with local vendors.

Catch the International Comedy Competition Semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre. You’ll see the top ten comedians battle it out with 10-minute routines — and audience reactions do impact judges’ ratings!

Saturday:

The Great Winter Bazaar is at the Kalama Church of the Nazarene this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support local Girl Scouts while you knock out your Christmas shopping list.

The Rose Valley Artisan Market and Bake Sale is Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Rose Valley Grange in Kelso. Shop unique vendors, take pictures with Santa (noon–2 p.m.), enjoy treats and a raffle, and bring donations for the food drive.

The Shining Star Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Woodland Presbyterian Church. Enjoy homemade soup, rolls, and treats while you shop handcrafted items and gifts from local vendors.

The Holiday Model Train and Toy Swap Meet is Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Put on by the Longview, Kelso & Rainier Model Railroad Club, it features up to 200 vendors, food, and holiday cheer. Kids under 12 get in free; everyone else is $5. Free parking.

“Shop Early, Shop Local!” There’s a holiday market at Three Rivers Crossing Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free entry to shop clothing, accessories, plants, home décor, handmade items, unique gifts, and more.

The Cascade Party Mixer is happening at Roland’s Winery at 4 p.m. Saturday. City officials and residents are invited to participate in building a new path in Washington politics. Cascade Chair Krist Novoselic will give welcoming remarks. At 5 p.m. there’s a musical performance by Can of Clouds, featuring Chad Channing and Justine Jeanotte.

R Square D Square Dance Club is holding its Holiday Square Dance with a Gospel Dance Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Catlin Center. The suggested donation is $7.

Sunday:

Family Fun Night put on by Kelso DECA is happening Sunday at Kelso High School. Bring the whole family for open gym, movies, games, and tons of fun. Suggested donation is $5.

The Grandparents/Grandchildren’s Ball is Sunday from 2–4 p.m., put on by the YMCA of Southwest Washington, at the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. The event is sold out.