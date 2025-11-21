Water Main Construction at LCC Starting Monday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Construction on a new water main at Lower Columbia College is going to start Monday along 15th Avenue between Washington Way and Mark Morris Court, one lane in each direction, including the center turn lane will be closed during the work.

Drivers should expect delays on 15th Avenue from Ocean Beach Highway to Broadway Street, and on Washington Way from 16th Avenue to Commerce Avenue.

The college says additional traffic changes will roll out as the project moves through multiple phases, and more updates will be issued. Work is expected to continue through March 2026.