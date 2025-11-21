Ashley Smith Funeral—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’ve been in Castle Rock in recent years, you’ve likely seen the “Paint the Town PINK” signs supporting Ashley Smith, who had been fighting breast cancer for years. Sadly, that fight came to an end last week, and Ashley passed away.

A service for Ashley will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Timberlake Church. Attendees are asked to wear bright, happy colors rather than black. Following the service, there will be a potluck gathering at the North County Pavilion. Guests are asked to bring a dish and their own beverages as Ashley’s life is celebrated.