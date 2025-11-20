Fatal Spirit Lake Highway Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol has released more details on this morning’s fatal crash on Spirit Lake Highway.

The person killed was a 26-year-old Toutle woman.

According to the report, she had been traveling westbound on the highway near George Taylor Road along the lake in a 1997 GMC Suburban just after 6:45 a.m. For an unknown reason, she left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a power pole.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. She had been wearing a seatbelt. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The roadway was affected for several hours as troopers investigated.