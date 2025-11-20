Fatal Spirit Lake Highway Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Deborah Ann StimsonNovember 20, 2025
The Washington State Patrol has released more details on this morning’s fatal crash on Spirit Lake Highway.
The person killed was a 26-year-old Toutle woman.
According to the report, she had been traveling westbound on the highway near George Taylor Road along the lake in a 1997 GMC Suburban just after 6:45 a.m. For an unknown reason, she left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a power pole.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. She had been wearing a seatbelt. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The roadway was affected for several hours as troopers investigated.