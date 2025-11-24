(Longview, WA) – A member of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame was in Longview Saturday night talking to a gathering about a different option to Washington state politics.

Wahkiakum county resident Krist Noveselic, the bass player for the grunge group Nirvana, talked to interested folks about the Cascade Party. Noveselic talked about having a party that avoids the vitriol and extremes of the current system.

The Cascade Party platform was posted at the gathering of well over 100 people at Roland Wines in Longview. The standing room only event featured music from Can of Clouds featuring former Nirvana drummer Chad Channing.

The Cascade Party issues were listed asss Housing, Public Safety, Accountable Governance, Agriculture, Environment, Energy, Health Care, Education, Transportation and Taxes.

Local politicians were invited to hear what the Cascade Party had to offer. Longview City Council member Angie Wean, Kelso city councilman Jim Hill and former State Senator Dean Takko was in attendance.