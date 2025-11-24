Sunday Apartment Fire Send On Victim To Hospital

(Longview, WA) – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire in Longview Sunday night.

Longview Fire crews were called to an apartment at 1122 17th Avenue just after 8 pm where smoke was billowing and fire alarms sounding. Firefighters entered the apartment and located a person inside. The victim was immediately taken to St. John Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. No other people were in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The fire was brought under control in short order and it did not spread to neighboring apartments. There were no other injuries. The fire is under investigation.