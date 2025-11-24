A Longview man got 28 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a woman behind the 15th Avenue YMCA. The sentencing was handed down on Friday to 49-year-old John David Roach.

Lisa Jo Patterson, 57, was sleeping on a ramp behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington when the incident happened.

She suffered 17 stab wounds, including a slash to her neck, as sited in the Longview Police report.

According to the Daily News, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Eric Bentson said during Friday’s hearing that Patterson’s killing “stood out” for its savagery and senselessness, and that Roach knew what he was doing.

A jury found Roach guilty of first-degree murder last month.

Roach has past felony convictions — including indecent exposure — against women, Bentson said in court.