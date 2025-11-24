(Longview, WA) — Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, and if you need help getting a meal, Lower Columbia CAP has you covered. On Tuesday (November 25) , they’re holding a Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at the Cowlitz County Expo Center & Fairgrounds between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They ask that people do not start lining up before 7 a.m. No prior sign-up is required, but you must show proof of Washington State residency, such as a state-issued ID or mail with your name and address on it. Pickups are limited to your household only. People without vehicles are welcome and will wait in the same line as cars.

To help with fairness and traffic flow, people are asked to travel north on 7th Avenue from Kaiser toward the Expo Center. Anyone approaching from Washington Street or traveling southbound on 7th will not be admitted.