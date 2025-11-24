Fire at Longview Country Club Cart Shed

(Longview, WA) – No one was injured, but several golf carts were destroyed in a troublesome fire at the Longview Country Club early Monday morning.

A 911 caller reported that a blaze broke out just after 5:30 am Monday morning at the Longview Country Club. The fire was located at the golf cart shed near the pro shop just off the second hole green. Because of the size and advanced stage of the fire, combined with downed and sparking power lines, crews were forced to operate in a defensive strategy. A second alarm was called in. The building collapsed just after 6 am. Firefighters were able to successfully keep the fire contained to just the cart shed. The pro shop and clubhouse was not damaged.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis described the incident as “a challenging fire from the beginning”. Koreis said the nearest fire hydrant was inoperable which caused a delay establishing a water supply. “Once we accessed the structure, we were confronted with a large fire load from dozens of golf carts, a partial collapse and downed power lines that blocked access to the building”, said Koreis.

As crews were at the scene, a propane tank blew at about 7:45 am. The loud explosion knocked back firefighters, but no one was injured.

A full investigation is underway and crews have remained at the site conducting overhaul.