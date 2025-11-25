Ralph Painter YMCA Youth Memberships—KLOG 100.7 News

Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter’s widow Amy and family is helping support local teens by funding YMCA youth memberships for 18 Rainier School District students. The gift is funded through sales of “Trapped In The System,” a recently released book about Painter’s 2011 killing written by Rosemary Reynolds.

The YMCA of Southwest Washington and Rainier School District counselors will identify which students will receive the one-year memberships, which will become active January 1st. The group includes students from grades 7 through 12.

YMCA CEO Janine Manny and Superintendent Chad Holloway said the memberships will give teens access to sports, fitness areas, swim times, teen nights, and an expanded after-school program that will launch early next year.

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said he believes the effort reflects the values Chief Painter stood for, providing teens with a safe and positive place to grow.