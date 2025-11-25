Country Club Fire UPDATE—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – The golf community is a tight knit bunch. At the Longview Country Club, the golfers are saddened after an early morning fire Monday destroyed the cart barn next to the Pro Shop.

The fire broke out just after 5:30 am Monday and by the time firefighters could get a handle where the fire was at, it was too late.

The cart barn housed members personal golf carts and most of them were destroyed.

Country Club General Manager and Superintendent Ben Davis said there will be golf this week. Davis did not have an estimate of the amount of damage yet.

Davis said that it almost looked like fireworks were stored there as battery components shot out into the air. A propane tank on one of the carts exploded as firefighters were getting the fire extinguished. No one was injured.

Golfers were coming up to the Club all day Monday trying to get a look at the damage, but most were kept away from getting to close to the collapsed, burnt-out structure. Luckily, firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the adjacent Pro Shop of the nearby Clubhouse.

Fire Officials have begun the investigation and there is no preliminary cause currently, according to Longview Battalion Chief Eric Bergquist.