Judge Penalizes Boudreau, Lafave, and Attorney in Open Meetings Lawsuit—KLOG 100.7 News

A Pacific County judge fined the attorney for Longview City Council members Spencer Boudreau and Kalei Lafave $1,000, and also fined the council members $1,000, for delaying submission of information gathering in the Open Meetings Act lawsuit filed by three citizens last year.

Former Daily News editor and current investigative reporter Andre Stepankowsky reports, the Judge Donald Richter handed down the fines after a motion by plaintiffs Mike Wallin, John Melink and Thomas Samuels. The lawsuit alleges Boudreau, Lafave, Erik Halvorson, and Keith Young violated Open Meeting laws last year. Halvorson and Young submitted answers to the written questions in a timely manner, Boudreau and Lafave’s attorney Eric Carlson has not submitted the information yet, thus, the motion Judge Richter heard on Monday.

The judge scheduled a hearing Tuesday, December 16th to set a plan for discovery and a possible trial.