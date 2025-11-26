Holiday/ Weekend Events List for November 27-30, 2025

THANKSGIVING DAY – Thursday, November 27th

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a Turkey Trot! The Comcast Turkey Trot Fun Run/ Walk starts at 8:30am at Lake Sacajawea Park on Thanksgiving morning. Prizes and refreshments. Same day entry starts at 7:30am. Event by Longview Parks and Rec.

BLACK FRIDAY – Friday, November 28th

ABBAFAB, a tribute to ABBA and great music of the 70s and 80s, will be at the Columbia Theatre, Friday at 7:30pm.

Madman Across the Water, Andrew Vait’s tribute to Elton John, Friday at 8pm at Fei’s Carriage. Your tickets include 2 drinks! Get your tickets at event brite .com or at the door.

Saturday, November 29th

Stuff the Bus! All in support of Lower Columbia CAP, Stuff the Bus is back at the Target parking lot in Kelso on Saturday from 8am-3pm. Food AND toy donations accepted.

Celebrate “Small Business Saturday” with Shop Small: Market in the Merk: Saturday, 10am-4pm it’s live music and over 30 local vendors inside the Merk in Downtown Longview.

The Holiday Bazaar will be at Puget Island Gardens in Cathlamet, Saturday from 10am-3pm. Free entry! It’s local artisans with items like ceramics, woven textiles, fused glass, and leather goods.

Yuletide meets the other side at the Fall Longview Dark Market: Saturday 11am-6pm, AND SUNDAY from 11am-5pm, at the Cowlitz County Event Center. Meet Krampus and the PNW Paranormal team, enjoy snacks, great spooky shopping and win some cool prizes.

Pop-Up Market at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market is back! Saturday AND Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Enjoy live music, a DIY terrarium project, honey wine tastings, great deals, and a ticket giveaway to the Nutcracker Ballet at the Columbia Theatre!

Throughout Washington State, there are only 11 “Trees of Heroes” set up to honor post-Sept 11 fallen heroes. Right in Longview, one is being decorated on Saturday, 1-3pm at Ashtown Brewing! Everyone is welcome, including families of fallen heroes, who can place ornaments to honor loved ones on the tree.

The Lelooska Foundation’s Living History Performance on Saturday starts at 7pm. This your chance to experiences masks, songs, dances and stories of local native people. Reserve your seat at lelooska.org.

Sunday, November 30th

Jumbo’s Toy Run! Back again this Sunday starting at the Kelso Longview Elks, kick stands up at 1pm. All motorcycles and classic cars welcome, just $10 and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

The Grand Opening for “Welcome to Whoville!” is Sunday, 6-8pm. The historic Watts House in Scappoose has transformed into Whoville. Come see it for yourself!