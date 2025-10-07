Rose Marie Seaver: May 22, 1921 – July 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- Rose Marie Seaver, daughter of Frank Moeller and Josephine (Dronsakle) Moeller, was born May 22, 1921 in Bay City, Michigan. She passed away July 9, 2025 in Longview Washington. Rose graduated from the convent school in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1938. During World War II she served in the United States Navy at the Bureau of Ships in Washington DC. Following her discharge she worked in Portland, Oregon as a legal secretary for a few years, then became the secretary for the US Attache to the United Nations. She married Gordon E. Seaver on May 18, 1953 in Greece. She is survived by her daughter, Maryann Terhune of St. Helens, Oregon.