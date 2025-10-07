West Side Highway DUI Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence yesterday evening after crashing into another vehicle on West Side Highway in the Beacon Hill area.

Around 9:45 p.m., 43-year-old Tim Gardner was driving southbound near Nevada Drive in a 2023 Jeep Wrangler when he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. After cutting in front of a 2012 Ford Tauras driven by 24-year-old Trystan Brown of Longview, Gardner braked, causing both vehicles to hit the guardrail.

Gardner, Brown, and Brown’s passenger, 24-year-old Rylee Sears of Farmville, North Carolina, were all taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Authorities say everyone had been wearing a seatbelt, and it was determined Gardner was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.