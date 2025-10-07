Anna Lee Waadevig: November 27, 1938 — September 26, 2025

LONGVIEW- Anna Lee Waadevig (Jones) entered this life on November 27, 1938. She was born on the family farm in Kingston MO to Henry and Velva Jones (O’Dell). She came into this world having one sister and three brothers. Four years later another brother was welcomed into the family. She was very close to her siblings through out their lives. All have now passed. At the age of 11 years old, she moved to Rochester, Minnesota from Missouri.

She met her husband Glenn, while they both were working for a local variety store in Rochester. They married September 1957. Ann and Glenn were lifelong members of Northlake Baptist Church where she taught two-and three-year olds in Sunday school, kept worship service attendance for many years, served on the Mission Committee, as well as other committees. She also enjoyed serving as the wedding coordinator in the 1970s. In 2001, the church honored her with he woman of the year award.

In her later years, she saw the need and was instrumental to help inspire the beginning of the J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth) friendship group. She was chairman for many years, arranging trips and presiding over the monthly luncheons. Sunset Singers, an offshoot of the J.O.Y. group, would sing at community events and at nursing and retirement homes. She also volunteered at Campus Towers tea for many years.

Having 4 children, Ann and Glenn volunteered for the many different activities that the children were involved in, Scouting programs as well as youth baseball and softball.

Ann was also involved in many community organizations. She was the secretary for Sons of Norway, served on the cancer board at Peace Health, volunteered as an usher for The Columbia Theatre and Scouting Pack 338.

Ann worked for Olympic Drug for 20 years. While working she enjoyed becoming acquainted with many people in the community.

Ann moved to Campus Towers 9 years ago, and enjoyed getting to know the residents and serving and participating in many activities.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn of 54 years, her parents, and 5 siblings; Eugene Jones, Randall Jones, JB Jones, Betty Wacker and George Jones.

She is survived by her 4 children; son Dan Waadevig (Diana) of Kelso WA, Tony Waadevig (Jackie) of La Center WA, Paul Waadevig (Leah) of Portland OR, and Cindy Witmer (David) of Longview WA, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Please help us remember our mom at her celebration of life; October 19 at 3:00 at Campus Towers, 1767 20th Ave in Longview, WA.

In lieu of gifts, please consider donating to the elderly in need through the ministry at Campus Towers. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to Campus Towers, 1767 20th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.