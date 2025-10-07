Jack Leslie Miller: June 18, 1946 – October 4, 2025

LONGVIEW- Jack Leslie Miller was born on June 18, 1946, in Venice, California, and passed away peacefully on October 4, 2025, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 79.

He was the beloved son of Paul Everett and Wilmerth Miller and one of seven siblings. Jack grew up surrounded by his brothers Donald, Eugene, Norman, Jim, and Wayne (deceased), and his sister, Barbara Bergeson.

Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Germany. His service was a point of great pride and honor throughout his life.

He married the love of his life, Sherilyn Sue Terrill, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and family. Jack was a devoted father to Rick Miller and Jacquie Peck, always ready with a joke, a story, or a helping hand.

Jack was known and loved for his fun-loving spirit, quick wit, and outgoing nature. His sense of humor was infectious—he had a gift for making others laugh and feel at ease. Whether sharing a story or striking up a conversation with a stranger, Jack’s warmth and charisma left a lasting impression on all who met him.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched with his humor, kindness, and generous heart.

Arrangements are being handled by Covenant Funeral Home.