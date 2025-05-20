Ronald Gene Worthington: May 24, 1945 – April 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- Ron Worthington, 79, passed away to the arms of Jesus on April 9, 2025. Born in Oakland, CA to Dewey and Loneta Worthington in 1945, Ron grew up on a small farm in Ridgefield, WA with his two older sisters, Janice (Fish) and Joyce (Hollad). He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1963. He met the love of his life, Sherry Johnson, at church and the two were married in 1965. After completing his bachelor’s

degree at University of Washington, Ron and Sherry moved to Longview, WA where they raised their two boys, Marty and Mark.

Helping his father to farm as a child created a work ethic in him that he demonstrated until the day he passed. Ron was hired at the Cowlitz PUD in 1968 and worked his way up to Director of Customer Services, a position he held until he retired in 2005.

Ron loved fishing and began journaling his fishing trips beginning in 1968. Every fishing trip, he would journal the date, river, with whom he was fishing, number of fish hooked and landed by each person, bait or lure, water height and color and even wrote short anecdotes about who caught the most. Dozens of volumes were left behind to read and remember. In addition, he would document via spreadsheet the aforementioned statistics for his favorite type of fishing, Winter Steelhead.

Ron was a wonderful family man. He cherished the time spent with his wife, boys and eventually grandchildren, prioritizing them to make sure memories were created. Vacations, projects, repairs, or simply being around those he loved most were most important to him. He demonstrated perfectly how to be a great husband, dad, grandfather, but mostly how to be a true man. His faith in Jesus was unwavering and, although he was private about his life, he was not shy in talking about things eternal. He served his church at Longview Church of the Nazarene as a board member, treasurer and loyal servant to his God.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry, sister, Joyce, son, Marty and his wife, Melodie, son Mark and his wife, Christina, Grandchildren, Tyler, Rachael, Ryan and Geoffrey, and 8 great grandchildren. His life was one to model and although he will be greatly missed, he is now resting in glory and is watching over his family.

Services for Ron will be held on June 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Longview Church of

the Nazarene.