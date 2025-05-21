Daytime Delays on Lewis River Road for Utility Work Today—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers should expect delays on Lewis River Road between Woodland and Ariel today, as Cowlitz PUD crews work to install sensors on existing power poles.

The work is taking place along a roughly 6-mile stretch between Merwin Village Road and Little Kalama River Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. During this time, the road will be reduced to a single lane, with flaggers directing traffic in both directions.

Drivers should plan for extra travel time through the area.