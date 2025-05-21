Man Sentenced for Intentionally Running Over Another Man in West Longview—Klog 100.7 News

A man has been sentenced to four months in jail for intentionally running over another man in a West Longview parking lot last year.

The Daily News reports that 28-year-old Christian McPherson accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, after initially facing charges of vehicular assault and hit-and-run. In addition to jail time, McPherson will serve one year of community custody and is subject to a no-contact order involving the vehicle used in the incident, effective through 2035.

The incident occurred on October 25, 2024, in the parking lot of Papa Pete’s Pizza on Ocean Beach Highway. Longview Police were initially dispatched for a report of someone brandishing a firearm. While on the way, officers were informed that a man had been struck by a car

Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground with injuries, including a broken wrist and knee. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

McPherson was later located and arrested in Longview.