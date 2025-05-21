Thursday Single Lane Closure on I-5 Southbound North of Lexington—Klog 100.7 News

Drivers traveling from Castle Rock to Lexington tomorrow should plan for possible delays due to a lane closure on I-5 Southbound.

The right lane will be closed near the weigh-in-motion scale house at milepost 45 for an annual inspection. The closure is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, these inspections are to ensure the accuracy of the scales used to monitor truck weights and help prevent road damage caused by overweight vehicles.