Work Starts on Catlin Spray Park—Klog

Some great news for families this summer: after two years of delays, renovation work is finally underway at Catlin Spray Park.
Construction began Monday and is being handled by Northwest Playground. The project is expected to be completed by July 18.
A construction entrance has been set up at the southwest corner of 8th Avenue NW, and portions of the sidewalk in the area are currently closed.