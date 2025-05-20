Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Wrong-Way DUI Crash in Lexington—Klog 100.7 News

The family of 57-year-old Brian Campbell, a Salem truck driver killed in a wrong-way crash on I-5 in Lexington last November, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

The Daily News reports that the lawsuit, filed in March by Campbell’s daughter, Crystall Campbell, names several defendants: 58-year-old Daren Bowlby of Castle Rock—who is suspected of driving under the influence—his wife, Heidi Bowlby, and the Longview Country Club. The suit accuses the country club of overserving Bowlby on the night of November 21 to the point where he was “obviously intoxicated.”

Crystall Campbell is seeking reimbursement for her father’s medical and funeral expenses, attorney fees, and additional damages related to his death. The suit further claims that the Longview Country Club failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Daren Bowlby from driving, such as offering or arranging alternate transportation.

Daren Bowlby is also facing separate criminal charges, including vehicular homicide. That trial was pushed back but is now scheduled to begin June 16 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.