Rodney Steven Goerig: November 12, 1951 – January 7, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Rodney Goerig was born in Tacoma, WA on November 12th, 1951, and died at home in Castle Rock, WA on January 6th, 2026.

Rod was a very kind and selfless man with a huge heart and a deep commitment to his family and friends. He was a man of his word and would go out of his way to help others. Rod also had a knack for helping people discover their true self-worth and strengths.

He had many roles he played throughout life, but his favorite was being Papa and Grandpa. When facing the diagnosis of terminal cancer, he said, “I was given the gift of life every single day these past thirty years through sobriety, and I’ve had a great run.” Rod knew the ending to his life story was now in God’s hands.

Rod is survived by his loving life partner Sari Graham of Castle Rock, WA, three sisters, Iona Ludwig of Ariel, WA, Kimberly Brown of Mazatlán, Mexico, Paula Thompkins of Humble TX, a brother Brian Goerig of Vancouver, WA, Sari’s children Anna Graham and Lydon Graham, multiple nieces and nephews, his grandchildren, and a wide circle of friends.

Rod was preceded in death by his father Lowell E Goerig, his mother Velma I Scribner, and his wife JoAnn Goerig.

Rod graduated from Camas HS in Camas, Washington. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and woodworking. He was a journeyman millwright with the Georgia Pacific Pulp and Paper Mill in Camas, Washington. Rod’s life was guided by his belief in Christ, and that was his moral compass.

Military – Veteran

Branch – US Coast Guard

Rank-DC2 (Damage Controlman Second Class)

Time served – 8 years.

Enlisted. 4/20/70

Honorably discharged 11/28/78

Location – he spent time serving in the San Francisco Bay area, Portland, OR, some training time in New York as a Radio Man, and hands-on training in Alaskan waters. In 1976, he was promoted to a DC2 (Damage Controlman Second Class). The cutters he spent time on were: the USCGC Ironwood, the USCGC Munro, and the USCGC Resolute. He was very patriotic and very proud to have served in the Coast Guard. “Semper Paratus”.