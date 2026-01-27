Robert Alexander Bochan: July 3, 1940 — January 6, 2026

LONGVIEW- Robert “Bo” Alexander Bochan, also known as “Bob” and “Papa,” passed away suddenly but peacefully on January 6, 2026, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 85. Born on July 3, 1940, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Moon High School, just outside Pittsburgh, in 1958, where he met his high school sweetheart, and eventual wife of 64 years, Margaret “Peg” Bochan.

A proud veteran, Bo served in the United States Army National Guard during the 1960s, showcasing his dedication to service and his country. He lived every single day fully and passionately, always on his own terms. His adventurous spirit, and 37-year career at United Airlines, took him across various locations, having lived in Pennsylvania until 1968, followed by Saginaw, Michigan (1968-1973); Belmont, California (1973-1988); Gig Harbor, Washington (1988-2004); and finally Longview, Washington, from 2004 until his passing. He also spent a chapter of his life living in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from 2002 to 2007.

Bo inspired countless people throughout his life with his boundless energy and diverse pursuits. He was a family man, Catholic, Army veteran, airport Operations Manager, real estate investor, salesman, world traveler, fish whisperer, hunter, dancer, football player, pool player, award-winning golfer, basketball coach and referee, designer, skilled chef, sports fan, exceptional host, friend, storyteller, and visionary.

Family and friends were at the center of Bo’s life. With loved ones spread across the globe, he enjoyed travel, visitors, and connection, always making people feel welcome, included, and at home wherever he was. His friendships were deep and lasting, and his home was always filled with conversation, laughter, and good food. Bo found deep joy in fishing, entertaining, and in the way shared meals gather people together. He held a special appreciation for breathtaking views, gratitude in everyday moments, and the beauty of the world around him.

And no matter what was going on, he always found a way to put a smile on your face.

Bo loved his family above all and wanted the best for them. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peg; their three children: Robin (Ian) Moustaka, Douglas (Hélène) Bochan, and Paul Bochan; five grandchildren: Katie, Anne, Sarah, Scott, and Emma; one brother, Larry (Sue) Bochan; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews across the country and around the world. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary “Bobo” Bochan; father, Andy Bochan; sister, Maxine Corvia; and brother, Michael Bochan.

Bo’s legacy will be celebrated on January 31, 2026, at the Monticello Ballroom in Longview, Washington. A public Mass will be said for his intention at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Cathlamet, Washington, on the same day. He will be laid to rest in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, at Economy Cemetery, in the spring of 2026.

Bo will be profoundly missed, but his spirit, warmth, and the joy he brought into the lives of so many will remain cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.