Delays on State Route 409 in Wahkiakum County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you drive on State Route 409 in Wahkiakum County, be prepared for some delays as utility work is being done.

The highway spans from Cathlamet to Puget Island; Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are working with a company to restore fiber optic cable lines.

Work will be going on today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect delays between milepost 0 and milepost 0.5 of the roadway