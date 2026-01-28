Delays on State Route 409 in Wahkiakum County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Robert Alexander BochanJanuary 27, 2026
Overnight Delays on I-5 in Chehalis—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 28, 2026
If you drive on State Route 409 in Wahkiakum County, be prepared for some delays as utility work is being done.
The highway spans from Cathlamet to Puget Island; Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are working with a company to restore fiber optic cable lines.
Work will be going on today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect delays between milepost 0 and milepost 0.5 of the roadway